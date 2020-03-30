South Carolina rated ‘D’ when it comes to practicing social distancing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina receives a failing grade when it comes to practicing social distancing.

Data provided by Unacast.com using cellular GPS data indicates South Carolinians are remaining very mobile and continue gathering in large groups.

Statewide, 16 counties received an ‘F,’ including Colleton County. 17 counties received a ‘D’ grade, including Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

Charleston is the only county to receive a ‘B’ grade, thanks in part to restrictions put into place along the beaches and in the city of Charleston.

To get the grades, Unacast compared current location data to data collected during typical pre-pandemic movements and noted changes in total distance traveled, time spent around the house, and activity clusters.

Each location is assigned a letter grade ranging from A to F. An ‘A’ means there has been more than 40-percent decrease in social behavior, ‘B’ is a 30 to 40 percent decrease, ‘C’ is a 20-30 percent decrease, ‘D’ is a 10 to 20 percent decrease, and an ‘F’ shows only a 4-percent decrease in activity.

Top 5 Counties in SC:

Charleston: B Greenville: C Beaufort: C Saluda: C Marion: C

Bottom 5 Counties in SC:

Hampton: F Jasper: F Dillon: F Cherokee: F Bamberg: F

Top 5 States with an A rating:

District of Columbia Alaska Nevada New Jersey New York

Bottom 5 States with a F rating: