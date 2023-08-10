CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Six disaster-trained volunteers from South Carolina will head to Hawaii this week to aid relief efforts as dangerous wildfires spread across the island.

At least 36 people have died as wildfires ravish communities and destroy homes on Maui, fueled by dry air and strong winds from passing category four Hurricane Dora.

“I deploy whenever there is a need for people to be helped,” said Red Cross of South Carolina volunteer, Terry Barcelona, of Mauldin, who is deploying to Hawaii on Friday. “I feel like I am making a difference with the Red Cross.”

The South Carolinians will join American Red Cross crews already on the ground to provide shelter to the thousands of people who have been forced to evacuate.

“Working with officials and partners, our teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support during this challenging time and preparing to expand relief efforts if needed,” a news release states. “More help is on the way as disaster teams deploy from the other Hawaiian Island and across the country.”

Officials said they are prepared to deploy additional volunteers to South Carolina as needed.