COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCD) – The South Carolina Department of Education released Monday its annual school report cards, which State Superintendent Molly Spearman said are the first to have ratings since 2019.

Superintendent Spearman noted that statewide, 20.6 percent of schools received an overall rating of ‘excellent,’ which she said is consistent with 2019 ratings, despite disruptions connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations on SC Ready increased in both English/language arts, and math – again confirming a strong recovery by our elementary and middle school students,” said Superintendent Spearman.

This year’s report card for the high school level shows an increase in the number and percentage of high schools receiving ‘excellent’ on the graduation-rate indicators. “Which is significant given the number of students who did not return to classrooms when schools reopened,” said Spearman.

Spearman said that while the department is encouraged by some of the report card data and quick of rebound of schools following challenges brought on by the pandemic, she stressed that the state has some “real challenges to overcome” in helping all students reach college and career readiness.

Among those concerns, Spearman noted a significant decrease in the number of high schools earning excellent ratings. “A change reflected from the end-of-course results and other indicators for secondary school students,” she said. “We also remain particularly focused on the widening gaps between the highest and lowest performing students on all levels.”

“We know that not all students were able to learn at the same levels during school closures, and we are investing in learning acceleration efforts to support in closing these gaps,” said Spearman.

According to the SC Department of Education, the cards and ratings are designed to increase accessibility and accountability in South Carolina’s public schools by providing easy-to-understand/use information for families and the general public.

Summary of the Overall Ratings and indicators

Overall Ratings

Based on a 100-point scale, per state law

Overall ratings for schools were determined based on SC’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) in 2015.

Ranges of scores necessary to receive overall Ratings by school type

Overall Rating Elementary Schools Middle Schools High Schools Excellent* 61-100 56-100 67-100 Good 53-60 48-55 60-66 Average 42-52 36-47 51-59 Below Average 34-41 29-35 40-50 Unsatisfactory 0-33 0-28 0-39

How the 100 points are divided by indicator

Indicator Elementary / Middle Schools High Schools Without ELP* With ELP Without ELP With ELP Academic Achievement 40 35 30 25 Preparing for Success 10 10 5 5 Student Progress 40 35 N/A N/A School Climate 10 10 10 10 English Learners’ Progress Toward Proficiency (ELP) 0 10 0 10 Graduation Rate N/A N/A 30 25 College and Career Ready N/A N/A 25 25 TOTAL 100 100 100 100 *Schools with ELP have 20 or more English Learners and receive a rating for English Learners’ Proficiency. Schools without ELP have fewer than 20 English Learners and do not receive a rating for English Learners’ Proficiency; those points are distributed elsewhere.

