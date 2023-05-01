MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace called for Republicans and Democrats to find middle ground on abortion in an appearance Sunday morning on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Mace told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan that a 15- to 20-week limit for abortion is the “sweet spot.”

“I think 15 to 20 weeks is the sweet spot here because the democrats often are at 24 weeks, and that’s too far for a lot of people,” Mace said. “No one wants zero. No one wants zero weeks.”

Mace also said there need to be exceptions.

“We want to make sure there are exceptions,” Mace said. “So there’s so much I think, in how we talk about the issue, but we have to, as Republicans, show compassion towards women and life. I mean, you can do both and win.”

Mace said any person running for president or federal office should have to specify a position, and criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a six-week ban “in the dead of night.”

“Signing a six-week ban that puts women who are victims of rape and girls who are victims of incest in a hard spot isn’t the way to change hearts and minds,” Mace said. “It’s not compassionate. The requirements he has for rape victims are too much, not something that I support. It’s a non-starter.”

Mace also added that birth control shouldn’t be controversial because it cuts down on the number of abortions. She mentioned 14 counties in rural South Carolina that have no OBGYN doctors.

“We also need to make sure that women have access to birth control, particularly in rural areas,” Mace said. “In South Carolina, we have 14 counties in our state that don’t have a single OBGYN doctor. And then what do we do with the babies who are born who are unwanted? What about our foster care system, adoption care, birth control, there’s so many things that we can work on to show that we’re pro-women.”

When Mace was asked if she would endorse former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for president, she said she’d like to see all of the options first but that she is cheering her on.