South Carolina reports 1st case of rare children’s syndrome tied to Virus

The South Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,952 more cases and 10 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 56,485 confirmed cases and 950 related deaths statewide.

State health leaders say they have confirmed the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in Children with the coronavirus. The syndrome is rare but is connected to Covid-19, according to health experts. The condition may cause issues with a child’s heart and other organs and can be as serious as fatal.

“We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus. Anyone and everyone is susceptible to COVID-19 as well as additional health risks associated with it, which is why all of us must stop the virus by wearing a mask and stay six feet away from others. These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”

DHEC said the first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.

Officials said one of the children is from the Midlands region and the other is from the PeeDee region. Both are under the age of 10.

An opinion article was published in the Washington Post this weekend titled “Stay away from South Carolina.” The Palmetto State also reported its first child Virus-related death. Not many details were released other than the child was under the age of five. State leaders have raised concerns over a consistent increase in cases among young people. Currently, 38 percent of cases are in people ages 21-40.

A record number of cases and hospitalizations were reported on Saturday with 2,240 cases and 1,396 hospitalizations.

Last week Governor Henry McMaster banned the sale of alcohol as South Carolina restaurants and bars. The order went into effect yesterday.

For more information, please click here.

RELATED VIDEO: