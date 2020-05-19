WATCH LIVE | South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered

Live Now
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2, along with our fellow South Carolina Nexstar stations, is hosting a COVID-19 virtual town hall to get answers to your questions about the response to COVID-19.

Tonight at 7, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell are among those will provide insight into the handling of the pandemic.

News 2’s Brendan Clark, WSPA’s Gordon Dill and Amy Wood will host the town hall.

