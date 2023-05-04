LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is behind bars following a robbery in the Upstate. The victim of the robbery is now fighting for his life.

The Laurens Police Department got the call Monday night for a victim walking on Shands Street who was in need of help.

“You don’t ever hear about a taxi-cab driver, or an Uber lift driver committing a crime against someone they’re giving a fare to,” said Major Kevin Cox, with the Laurens Police Department.

Investigators said a woman was running a taxi service out of her car.

“Not your traditional taxi-cab driver, someone who did it on the side,” said Cox.

Cox said the driver, Chyanna Latimore, was dropping off her customer when she saw he had a large amount of cash. He said she asked to take a photo with the money.

“It was all for her to have a picture on her birthday with his money, but it was just a ploy to take his money,” he said.

Cox said the man agreed, but Latimore never gave the money back.

“When he let her hold onto the money, she immediately began to drive away. That’s when he grabbed the steering wheel and was drug for an unknown amount of feet down the roadway,” he said.

Latimore is facing charges of strong-armed robbery and assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature.

The Police Department says the victim is 30 years old.

“He’s on a ventilator at Prisma, in Greenville. He was taken from the ambulance immediately to a helicopter and he was flown from Laurens to Greenville to be treated,” said Cox.

Through a court order, investigators were able to use cellular and GPS technology to locate both the car and the suspect.

“We talked to her more this morning and she basically confessed to wanting to hold the money for her birthday, and that he grabbed the steering wheel once she took his money and drove down the street, didn’t look back,” said Cox.

Cox said they think Latimore took $2,200-2,300 from the victim and they were able to recover $1,600 that she gave to a friend she was staying with.

Latimore’s bond is set at $200,000, she has not posted bail and is at the Laurens County Detention Center.

Cox said Latimore could be indicted on more charges if the victim’s condition worsens.