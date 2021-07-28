South Carolina says its schools can’t follow CDC mask advice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina education officials say they can’t follow updated federal guidelines recommending indoor mask use at schools nationwide, even for vaccinated students.
Legislation that went into effect July 1 prohibits school districts in South Carolina from using appropriated funds “to require that its students and/or employees wear a face mask.”
The measure was backed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Earlier this year, the Republican called it “the height of ridiculosity” for a district to require a mask over any parent’s wishes.
Cases of COVID-19 have been rising across the nation and South Carolina’s vaccination rates have been among the lowest in the country.