South Carolina school deputy charged with assault on student

LAMAR, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a school resource officer accused of using force on a student has been charged with assault and fired from his post.

The state agency announced Tuesday that former Darlington County sheriff’s deputy William Kenneth Sumner has been charged with third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office in connection with the Friday encounter.

An arrest warrant alleges Sumner was arguing with a Lamar High School student when he yanked the minor out of a chair by his clothes and shoved him against a wall.

It’s unclear whether Sumner has an attorney who can comment for him.