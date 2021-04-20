South Carolina school deputy charged with assault on student

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAMAR, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a school resource officer accused of using force on a student has been charged with assault and fired from his post.

The state agency announced Tuesday that former Darlington County sheriff’s deputy William Kenneth Sumner has been charged with third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office in connection with the Friday encounter.

An arrest warrant alleges Sumner was arguing with a Lamar High School student when he yanked the minor out of a chair by his clothes and shoved him against a wall.

It’s unclear whether Sumner has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!