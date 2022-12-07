OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/ School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Sunday, December 4th, the School District of Oconee County was made aware of unusual behavior between Tannery and a minor.

Tannery was immediately placed on leave and the sheriff’s office was notified according to the district.

Evidence determined that Tannery exchanged text messages with the child in an attempt to illicit inappropriate responses from the child, deputies said.

Investigators said the child appears to be the only victim involved in the case.

Deputies said they do not believe that any physical acts occurred between Tannery and the child and believe Tannery’s interaction with the child is an isolated incident.

Tannery is no longer employed with the district.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland released the following statement:

“I am grateful to those involved who acted quickly to ensure the safety of the student, which is our first and foremost priority. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they investigate. Any time an employee fails to fulfill their role, we take it seriously. But when an employee’s actions concern the safety of a child, we act swiftly to prevent any further harm. This case is a great example of why good communication is vital for our schools and community. Any time a student, parent, or staff member has a concern, we implore them to share that concern with school leadership.”

Tannery was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and was later released Tuesday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.