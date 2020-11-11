South Carolina school district sees spike in failing grades

South Carolina News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina’s largest school district say the number of students who received an F in at least one class has tripled this year.

First quarter report cards show a little more than 16,000 students in Greenville County Schools had an F.

According to the Greenville News, that compares to roughly 5,300 students with at least one failing grade in the first quarter last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited in-person teaching for the district’s 75,000 students, and Associate Superintendent of Academics Jeff McCoy said that likely was a factor in the jump in F-grades.

