GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Some Upstate organizations are being honored by the State.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Secretary of State announced Angels for 2022.

Three Upstate charitable organizations made that list of 10 groups.

The organizations were recognized for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources in South Carolina.

Among the list is the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties Inc., Defenders for Children in Greenville, and the Dream Center of Pickens County, in Easley.

These organizations were recognized based on the percentage of their funds that went toward their program services.

The Office of the SC Secretary of State sent 7NEWS a press which stated:

“The Angels were selected by review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as by nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, the charity must have devoted 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; must have been in existence for three or more years; must make good use of volunteer services; must receive minimal funding from grants; must have a significant presence in South Carolina; and must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Each year the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase Angels with diverse missions from several areas around the state.”

The following organizations made the list for 2022:

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc., Spartanburg, SC

Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Aiken, SC

Defenders For Children, Greenville, SC

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Florence, SC

Operation Home, Inc., N. Charleston, SC

Programs for Exceptional People Inc., Bluffton, SC

Restore Mobility for the Blind, Lake Wylie, SC

Sharing God’s Love, Inc., Irmo, SC 92.3%

The Dream Center of Pickens County, Easley, SC

The Village Group, Georgetown, SC

Mark Hammond, South Carolina Secretary of State, released this statement today saying in part:

“…I am proud to recognize these wonderful organizations that have made a difference in the lives of so many South Carolinians.” Mark Hammond, SC Secretary of State

The state said donors can research charities registered in SC by going to the Secretary of State’s website.