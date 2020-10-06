South Carolina sees tens of thousands of absentee votes roll in

Voters wait in line outside the Richland County election office on the first day of in-person absentee voting in South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. A number of counties have polling places where people can vote almost like they would in person on Election Day, instead of having to mail in their absentee ballot. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — The state Election Commission says more than 23,000 absentee ballots were turned in Monday in South Carolina, the first day the state offered in-person absentee voting for the 2020 general election.

The commission says the number of votes already cast in the election jumped from nearly 18,500 at the end of last week to nearly 42,000 at the end of Monday.

About half of all the votes were cast in-person Monday.

The commission’s data also shows about 58% of the votes cast so far are by people who say they are white. The state’s registered voters are 70% white.

Election officials in Charleston County say 1,294 people cast a ballot on Monday, up from 1,063 ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election. In Berkeley County, 616 people cast a ballot in-person on Monday and 334 people voted absentee in-person Monday in Dorchester County.