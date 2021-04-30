South Carolina Senate appears ready to debate open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have taken several steps to bring to a vote a bill that would allow licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket.

The bill appeared to be running out of time to pass in 2021, but senators held two subcommittee meetings this week and then voted 27-12 on Thursday to send the bill straight to the Senate floor.

Senators then agreed to put the bill in a special slot whereby rule it gets debated before most other legislation.

The House has already passed the so-called open-carry proposal.

