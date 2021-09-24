South Carolina Senate cancels next month’s special session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler has sent a letter to senators canceling the special session set to begin Oct. 12.

They were supposed to debate how to spend billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money and redistricting.

Peeler says the subcommittee working on the new state Senate districts won’t have the maps ready. And since the House doesn’t plan to take up the pandemic money until January, there was no need to pass that bill now.

Democrats have called for a special session on masks in schools, but the Republican-dominated General Assembly doesn’t have the two-thirds support needed to take it up before lawmakers return for the regular session in January.