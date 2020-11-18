South Carolina Senate elects Hutto as new minority leader

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, speaks Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011 in Columbia, S.C. Hutto was elected South Carolina Senate Minority Leader on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The new leader of South Carolina Senate Democrats says he wants his colleagues to concentrate on better jobs, health care and education instead of getting caught up in partisan fights.

Sen. Brad Hutto said he won a 13-3 vote to his new post Tuesday. The Orangeburg Democrat will take up the leadership role when the new session starts in January.

Hutto will replace West Columbia Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler, who steps down from the post after eight years.

Hutto takes over after Democrats lost three seats in the 2020 election, giving them just 16 of the Senate’s 46 seats — the fewest since at least Reconstruction.

