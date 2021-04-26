South Carolina Senate to debate $10 billion budget this week

South Carolina Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Summerville, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The Senate Finance Committee approved its version of the state’s roughly $10 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate a state budget that ended up with a lot more money than expected.

The debate begins Tuesday on the roughly $10 billion spending plan that starts July 1. It includes a 2% raise for state employees and a $1,000 raise for all teachers.

In all, South Carolina lawmakers have nearly $1.7 billion extra to spend in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Both senators and House members expect to come back in special sessions after May to deal with additional spending and the federal COVID-19 relief money.

