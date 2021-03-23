South Carolina senator suggests everyone be made militia member

South Carolina News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

Posted: / Updated:

State Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Spartanburg, left, asks questions of Sen. Tom Corbin, R-Travelers Rest, right, during a meeting Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Corbin has introduced a bill that would make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia so the federal government couldn’t pass a law to ever their seize guns. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina senator has a proposal to make sure no federal law can ever seize guns.

State Sen. Tom Corbin has introduced a bill that would make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia.

South Carolina’s constitution allows the governor to call up an “unorganized militia.”

Supporters of the bill say if everyone is a member of a militia, then they all fall under the opening clause of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that starts “A well regulated Militia.”

A Democratic senator says it looks like a solution seeking a problem.

