South Carolina senators hear testimony on COVID-19 treatments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are weighing testimony from members of the public and doctors about treatments for COVID-19.

A panel of lawmakers that oversees medical issues has spent two days this month on the topic as the state continues to grapple with thousands of new cases.

Some doctors on Wednesday promoted the use of drugs that haven’t been proven to treat COVID-19.

Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer said the agency warns that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine can be dangerous but can’t stop doctors from prescribing the drugs.

Simmer told lawmakers the growing demand for the antibody infusions proven to lessen COVID-19 symptoms has also created a temporary supply bottleneck for the treatment.