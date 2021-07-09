South Carolina sheriff investigates slaying at mobile home park

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is investigating the slaying of a man shot at a mobile home park.

The State reports authorities found 29-year-old Xavier Ja’von Ballard shot Wednesday night at a mobile home park in Sumter near Shaw Air Force Base.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release that Ballard died after being taken to a hospital.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No arrests had been announced Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have not given a motive for the fatal shooting.

