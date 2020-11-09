South Carolina state Christmas tree to be delivered Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas at the South Carolina Statehouse.

The state’s official Christmas tree is expected to be delivered to the front lawn of the Statehouse on Monday morning.

Workers will have about two weeks to decorate the tree for the holidays.

The lights are expected to be turned on by Governor Henry McMaster during the annual tree lighting ceremony on November 22nd.

Plans for the annual Governor’s Carolighting ceremony have not yet been announced and may look different this year because of the pandemic.