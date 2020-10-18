Drive-thru version of the South Carolina State Fair opens Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Fair is coming to Columbia, but like so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be drive-thru. There won’t be an admission fee.

Winning animals, art, flowers and photography will be displayed along one route for vehicles from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

People will be able to buy fair food Tuesday through Saturday in a different part of the fairgrounds. Visitors will also remain in their vehicles, ordering from a shortlist of foods like turkey legs, Fiske Fries, funnel cakes and a few other items.

Employees will come up the the vehicle window to take orders. They will take both cash and cards.

