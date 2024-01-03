COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Lawmakers were evacuated from the South Carolina State House Wednesday morning after an email was sent to the S.C. Department of Administration saying a bomb was placed inside the State House.

The SC Bureau of Protective Services (BPS) and State Law Enforcement Agency (SLED) arrived to allow explosive detection K-9s to search for the explosive, said the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The Public was not allowed to access the building during the sweep.

The building was cleared by 10:15 a.m., and BPS believes there is an extremely low likelihood that the threat was credible.

The email stating there was a bomb was also sent to several other states, including Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Montana simultaneously.

BPS, alongside state and federal partners, are still investigating this incident.