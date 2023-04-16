BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol State Trooper was shot early Sunday morning in Bamberg County.

Officials say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on US-78 during a traffic stop. Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier initiated the traffic stop for a speeding violation. The violator was driving more than 20 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

The violator began shooting at the trooper before driving away from the scene. A second trooper heard the radio call out with the suspect’s vehicle description and initiated a pursuit that ended in Orangeburg County, when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a house.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries for treatment.

Department of Public Safety will share additional details as they become available.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.