CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy has awarded South Carolina State University with a $1 million grant through its HBCU Promise Education Equity Initiative.

In 2020, Dominion Energy promised $25 million for distribution between 11 HBCUs across South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Ohio. The initiative supports operation expenses, clean energy educational programs, endowments, and capital projects.

South Carolina State University is one of four South Carolina institutions to receive the grant. The university will use the grant to expand computer and engineering programs, lab updates, and faculty hiring.

“Every student deserves access to equitable education, and we’re proud to do our part by partnering with HBCUs in the Palmetto State on various initiatives, including the HBCU Promise,” Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina said. “This commitment helps us to cultivate a diverse workforce so that our future leaders will look more like the communities we serve throughout our great state.”

Allen University, Benedict College, and Claflin University will receive the Dominion Energy grant as well.

To learn more about HBCU Promise Education Equity Initiative, click here.