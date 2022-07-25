ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University will see a record number of incoming students for the fall semester after years of declining enrollment.

SCSU will welcome one of its largest number of freshmen, transfer, and readmitted students for fall 2022 after the university saw a decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HBCU offered incentives to out-of-state and legacy students, hosted enrollment brunches in several states, improved academic programs, and is in the process of upgrading campus facilities with the goal of retaining students.

“I’m very excited for our students, for their families, for this school year,” said SCSU President Alexander Conyers. “The opportunity to bring closer to 1000 freshmen at a time when over the past few years our freshmen classes were averaging between 300-400 students.”

In addition, Conyers mentioned that alumni giving numbers have increased with SCSU alums donating over $6 million to the university’s annual fund this year.