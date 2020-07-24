South Carolina State University will begin fall semester virtually

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University announced on Thursday it will start the fall semester virtually.

University president James E. Clark said the fall semester will begin 100% online to ensure the safety of the students.

“Our priority of the health, safety and well-being of all of our constituents requires us to make this difficult decision. Furthermore, we are a part of not just the Orangeburg community but all of the communities where our students come from,” said Clark. “We must consider the impact that we have both locally and afar.”

So far, no announcements on when, or of, there will be in person classes.