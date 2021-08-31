South Carolina Supreme Court mulls school mask mandate lawsuits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court is considering two challenges to a state rule limiting the ability of school districts to require masks for students and educators.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over the state legislature’s June decision to write a state budget item threatening school districts with withholding state money if they required masks.

The city of Columbia and Richland 2 School District both oppose the measure.

Their lawyers argued that a mask prohibition doesn’t belong in the state budget as state law requires legislation to have one clear subject.

Attorneys for the state said lawmakers can ban or allow masks because state funds pay for the salaries of teachers enforcing such mandates.