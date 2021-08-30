South Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

South Carolina News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy: Google Maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.

The state Supreme Court has set aside two hours to hear the cases Tuesday.

South Carolina lawmakers passed an item in the state budget in June threatening school districts with losing state money if they required masks.

The local governments involved in the cases are Columbia and Richland 2 schools.

They will likely argue that requiring or banning masks has no place in the state budget, a bill whose purpose is to raise and spend money.

South Carolina law requires legislation to have one clear subject.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES