South Carolina tax exemptions for military veterans

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Military Base Task Force wants to share information about state exemptions for military retirement.

Currently, the state allows individuals under 65 who have a military retirement income to deduct an amount of South Carolina earned income of up to $14,600 and $27,000 for those individuals over 65-years-old.

There are two bills in the legislature right now that would allow veterans who are retired to be exempt from state taxes on their pensions. There is a caveat, that the exemption for retirees under 65 is limited to the extent of earned income.

If passed, South Carolina would become the 32nd state to do so.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES