South Carolina teacher dies from complications of COVID-19

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) – Friends, former students and fellow teachers are mourning the loss of a third-grade teacher from Lexington County, who died from complications of COVID-19.

Staci Blakely, a teacher at Carolina Spring Elementary, passed away on Saturday.

A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the school where many students have stopped by to lay flowers and say their goodbyes.

Those who knew her said she had a heart of gold.

“She was just an all-around great person. She was always kind and caring. She had a beautiful smile. It could light up anyone’s day,” said Savilla Miller. “If you were having a bad day her smile was just really bright and cheerful.”

“I will always remember that she was a strong, loving teacher and not only was she a teacher, she was a mother away from home and I could always count on her for anything if I needed anything from her,” said Will Murphy, a former student.

“For her to reach out to him directly and encourage him to stay strong and keep fighting through what he was facing, and it meant a lot to my family and it was important to my son because he always remembered Mrs. Blakely. She’s always been someone, she’s been that one teacher I think we all have, that we always remember,” Lisa Berry, the mother of a former student.

A celebration of Blakely’s life will take place on Wednesday at First Calvary Baptist Church in Leesville.

