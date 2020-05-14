South Carolina teacher finds a unique way to connect with students during remote learning sessions

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF, NBC Newschannel) – With most schools employing remote learning, it’s harder than ever for teachers to connect and engage with their students.

But one teacher at a South Carolina middle school is going above and beyond to do just that.

For years Matt Boone has used a “star system” to help incentivize his students.

“Every time they earn so many stars, they get something, so might be homework pass, cookies, free period outside,” said Boone.

With the abrupt pivot to online learning, he’s had to find a new way to reach them.

“It’s all my production. So, I’m videoing it, I’m editing it, I’m playing all the characters,” he explained.

Creating these timely short videos – with educational and entertaining content.

“I had one student, he kept saying ‘what’s tomorrow’s video,’ ‘what’s it gonna be about?’ and he kept tuning in and trying to get a sneak peek,” said Boone.

Though separated through a screen, this method of connection has proven EFFECTIVE.

“I have about 83 to 93 percent weekly participation, so I’m pretty proud of that,” he said.

A teacher now for ten years, Matt’s seamlessly navigating an “old-school” teaching style in this new age.

“I’m trying to really connect with not just something funny and motivational, but I’m trying to pull in community and social and emotional health so it’s a more robust way to connect with them.”

Matt says his next video will feature him playing the violin. He also recorded the TV crew’s visit and says he’ll incorporate that into a future lesson, as well.