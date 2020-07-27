South Carolina teen paints mural that advocates for change

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- When Michelle Black asked her daughter Alondra to paint a mural on the side of their family’s business, she wasn’t expecting what it turned into.

“She was so dedicated to it. She was, we were coming here in the morning,” Michelle said. “Sometimes she would have practice and she came after practice.”

Alondra Black, who is a junior at Dorman High School, spent countless hours for seven days brightening the walls with different colors and portraits of leaders during the Civil Rights era.

However, she says she want the message to last longer than the paint.

“I hope they remember, like, all the victims to police brutality, because this is to raise awareness to that fact, and that we still need to insight a change to America,” Alondra said. “We’re not as good as we should be.”

After college her dream is to become a Black Lives Matter activist.

Alondra also tells us that the mural is just the beginning for her.



“I want to keep talking about stuff like this and raise awareness to stuff,” Alondra said. “I want to make a change in this world.”

She’s not done with the project yet. She will continue on the other side of the building, painting the faces of those who lost their lives from police like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

If you want to take a look at the mural, it’s located on Howard Street at the Black’s Grading Services building in Spartanburg.