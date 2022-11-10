UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.

The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their injuries. The teen was listed in serious condition.

Police Chief, Robbie McGee, says the incident happened at 4:45 p.m.

“That’s one of the things that makes it so bad when you don’t deal with it often, it just seems that much worse when you have to deal with it,” said Chief McGee.

The Chief says the 13-year-old boy was riding his bike on a road that connects to West Main Street.

“He was wearing no helmet. He was riding his bicycle on a road called Collector Drive,” he said. “He disregarded the stop sign and ran out into what is referred to as West Main Street.”

Following an investigation, the driver isn’t facing any charges, because the Chief says he was driving legally.

“He rode directly in front of the vehicle and the vehicle attempted to swerve and rather than hitting the child head-on, he was able to brush him and he hit the side of the vehicle,” said Chief McGee.

The boy is a student at Sims Middle School in Union County.

“Just actually joined our district a couple of weeks ago. So, we’re very sad to hear he’s going through this, but our prayers and our thoughts are with the family and with our student,” said Eric Childers.

Eric Childers, with the school district, says they have two full-time counselors at the school, ready to help.

“Especially when we go through tragedies or things that may cause a little extra mental strain on our students,” said Childers.

He says the counselors are pausing their day-to-day operations.

“We focus just on the counseling aspect,” he said.

Chief McGee wants people to remind their children of highway safety.

“Be aware of your surroundings and wear all the safety equipment that you can get,” said the Chief. “I hate it for him and his family. I hate for them to be going through it anytime, especially this time of year. But, hopefully, he’ll have a speedy recovery.”

Childers says they will continue their focused counseling efforts through Friday and reassess next week. If necessary, he says they will reach out to other counselors within their school district and the community.