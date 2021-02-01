South Carolina to receive $2.6M grant from FEMA to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will receive $2.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.

Leaders say costs can include equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines, personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients, leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines, hiring additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures, emergency medical care, equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste and communications to disseminate public information.

This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more South Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

Officials say grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster.

FEMA has streamlined the Public Assistance application and reimbursement process, to get funds to applicants faster. Expedited reimbursements help local, state, and tribal officials address immediate threats to life, public health, and safety.