South Carolina to receive $31.5M Charter School Grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will receive a new grant totaling more than $31.5 Million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter School Programs.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the funding will be used to expand existing public charter schools and open new ones across the state.

According to the SC Department of Education, the grants to State Entities is a competitive grant program that enables SEs to award subgrants to eligible applicants in their state.

The funding is specifically targeted to provide support to the opening of new charter schools, to provide technical assistance to eligible applicants and authorized public chartering agencies, and to work with authorized public chartering agencies to develop their capacity and improve authorizing quality.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of allowing parents to choose the educational model that is best for their child,” said Spearman. “Receiving this grant will allow us to continue to strengthen our public education system by providing our existing charter schools with the support they need to grow and thrive as well as funding to open new charters throughout the state.”

The state’s grant project, South Carolina Quality Charter Schools (SCQCS), aims to increase charter school options in South Carolina, particularly for educationally disadvantaged students, to increase the adoption of best practices by charter leaders and authorizers, and to invest in promising practices that increase public awareness and improve perception of charter schools in the state.

“Ten years ago, South Carolina made history when it was awarded their first grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter Schools Program,” said Carol Aust, Executive Director of the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina. “Today marks yet another historical day for students and families across our beautiful state. We have seen the tremendous impact school choice has on communities. This grant will certainly be a difference maker as our charter schools continue to offer a first-class education to thousands of children.”

State education leaders say they will use the grant funding to continue strengthening the state’s existing system of support for public charter schools and will collaborate with the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina to provide critical incubator support services for initial development groups and newly approved charter schools.