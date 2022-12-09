CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will receive nearly $6 million to deploy high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs.

The grant is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

According to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Palmetto State will receive $5,953,478.05 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.

“I thank Governor McMaster for his efforts to bridge the digital divide in South Carolina,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Internet connectivity is an essential part of our daily lives, so it is essential to ensure that everyone has equitable access to these services.”

A five-year comprehensive ‘action plan’ will be developed to identify areas of need when it comes to broadband internet access, affordability, equity, and adoption needs.

The funding will also allow for a more precise assessment of barriers South Carolinians face when it comes to access to broadband service.

According to NTIA, all 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative’s Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program.

To learn more about this grant and how South Carolina will benefit, please click here.