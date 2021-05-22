South Carolina to spend $642M over next 18 months resurfacing roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina says it will spend $642 million repaving roads through the end of 2022.

The state Department of Transportation says the money comes from the latest two-cent increase in the state gas tax that goes into effect in July.

Lawmakers passed a 12-cent increase in 2017, raising the tax by two cents over six years.

The $642 million will pay to repair and resurface nearly 1,000 miles of roads over the next 18 months.

Officials say roads from interstates to neighborhood streets will get a new surface with the agency choosing projects based on rankings that include safety and crash data, the condition and age of the road and traffic information.

There are projects in all 46 South Carolina counties.