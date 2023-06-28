DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Duncan is searching for its next police chief, while the force is also down a number of officers.

The town formed a committee to help in the search for a new chief. This comes after their previous chief resigned this past May. Town officials said they will be doing more than just looking at resumes, they want to find the perfect fit.

The Duncan Police Department has been without an official chief for over a month.

“In the past, we probably maybe moved too quickly in selecting our police chiefs. So, this time, we wanted the opportunity to take our time,” said Cameron Fant, town administrator.

The previous chief, Shandrell Holcombe, was there for around a year. The chief before him, about two years.

“We are definitely hoping to find a police chief that will be here for the long run, and help the department grow as the town grows,” Fant said.

The committee is made up of Fant, two council members and current, or retired, chiefs of police.

“To really determine someone’s strengths or weaknesses, we want to get them in here and walk them through some real-world scenarios. Something as simple as just setting up roadblocks for a town Christmas parade or it could be as something as complex as, God forbid, an active shooter situation,” stated Fant.

A college education is preferred, but what they really want is someone with experience behind the badge.

“We want at least 10 years’ experience in police business and hopefully, a lot of experience managing people,” he said.

The station is also short-staffed by four officers.

“A lot of people that might be interested in the job as a police officer, they want to find out who the long-term chief would be, ultimately, before they commit to something,” said the Town Admin.

The goal is to hire a chief to lead 20 officers, including school resource officers.

“I think once the police chief is named, then we won’t have any problem filling the other roles,” said Fant.

Fant said their interim chief, Terry Lane, and other officers have been working longer hours to fill the gaps.

With a town filled with a little over 4,000 people, Fant said having a chief that’s involved is important.

“Duncan is a community-oriented town, and we want this next chief to be really community-oriented,” he said.

The application process will be open for 30 days.

After all the candidates are interviewed, town council will appoint the new chief.

For more information, click here, send an email to fantcameron@yahoo.com or call (864)249-8000.