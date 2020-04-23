South Carolina unemployment claims decrease for first time since beginning of coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw a slight decrease for instate workers last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending April 18th totaled 73,116, a decrease of 14,570 compared to the previous week’s count of 87,686.

“This is the first decrease recorded in initial claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of this year,” said the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

This data means 73,116 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce has processed 268,614 claims in the four weeks since the pandemic began as opposed to the four weeks prior to the pandemic when the agency processed a total of 7,783 initial claims

More than $351 million has been paid in $600 CARES Act benefits and regular South Carolina Unemployment Insurance benefits.

Over the last five weeks, these payments were made in support of the 341,730 initial claims received.

SC Department of Employment and Workforce says additional programs are being implemented in the system to begin paying federal funds through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 6,134 claims

Berkeley County: 3,464 claims

Dorchester County: 2,278 claims

Colleton County: 435 claims

Georgetown County: 709 claims

Williamsburg County: 341 claims