South Carolina unemployment insurance claims surge to 85,018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims continued to rise for instate workers this past week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending April 4th totaled 85,018, as opposed to the previous week’s count of 64,856. This means 85,018 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

To put that into perspective, the Department of Employment and Workforce said only 1,996 people filed claims in the first week which ended on March 14th.

The department has processed 180,928 claims in the past three weeks as opposed to the prior three weeks when the agency processed a total of 5,862 initial claims.

$18,498,410 has been paid to South Carolinians from March 15 to April 4, 2020 and this is before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the additional $600 from the CARES Act have even reached the state.

Leaders say they have increased call center staff by 400% in the past two weeks to help respond to claimant questions and are continuing to hire.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 7,315 claims

Berkeley County: 3,409 claims

Dorchester County: 2,528 claims

Colleton County: 512 claims

Georgetown County: 981 claims

Williamsburg County: 317 claims