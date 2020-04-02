South Carolina unemployment insurance claims surged to 64,856 last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims continued to ride for instate workers this past week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending March 28 totaled 64,856, as opposed to the previous week’s count of 31,054. This means 64,856 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

SC Department of Employment and Workforce

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 7,845 claims

Berkeley County: 3,057 claims

Dorchester County: 2,194 claims

Colleton County: 402 claims

Georgetown County: 844 claims

Williamsburg County: 259 claims

Meanwhile, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.