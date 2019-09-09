South Carolina votes in favor of skipping 2020 Republican primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina GOP’s executive committee on Saturday voted to skip a presidential primary in 2020.

The move leaves an open path for President Trump to win all of South Carolina’s delegates without competition from candidates like former Governor Mark Sanford, who recently announced a plan to move forward with a presidential campaign.

The South Carolina Republican Party chairman said the move will save state taxpayers more than $1.2 million.

Republican party leaders in other states have expressed support for skipping their presidential primaries, and are expected to make it official in the coming weeks.