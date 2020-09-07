South Carolina wants $5 million for burning Mount Trashmore clean up

OKATIE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is suing the owner of a site where a massive pile of trash burned and smoldered for months.

The state wants $5 million to pay the costs of cleaning up the Jasper County site, nicknamed Mount Trashmore.

It took state and federal crews six months to put out the fire and clean the site.

The owner of Able Contracting Inc. and Earlbee LLC, Chandler Lloyd, didn’t respond to the Hilton Head Island Packet’s request to discuss the lawsuit.

The neighborhood around the trash fire was evacuated for two months after health officials found several chemicals, including arsenic, in hazardous levels in the air.