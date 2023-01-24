LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after officers responded at about 3:50 p.m. Friday to the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club on Highway 17 in the Little River area.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but a police report did not contain any information about the person’s condition.

The warrant said that Long showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life and possibly causing great bodily injury or death.”

As of Monday afternoon, Long remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately available.