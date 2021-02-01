South Carolina woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Chester County nursing home resident spent her 107th birthday with some of her family – behind a glass wall.

Margaret Hoyle turned the big 107 on Friday. She was born on January 29, 1914!

At 106, she was still living by herself until she fell and broke her hip in July.

Her family asked her other family members and friends to write her a personalized birthday message in hopes of receiving 107 cards. They easily surpassed their goal.

“I’m 107 years old, today, and I beat the COVID,” said Margaret.

She beat COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

Her family, friends and nursing staff shared cake and sang Happy Birthday while speaking to her through a karaoke microphone.

At 107, Hoyle has outlived three of her four children.

She has 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.