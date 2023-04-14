Wintson Gandy was named the new assistant coach for the South Carolina Women’s Basketball. (Source: University of South Carolina)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball program named a new assistant coach Friday.

Coach Dawn Stanley announced the hiring of Winston Gandy as the new assistant coach.

Gandy has six seasons of experience in NVAA Division I as well as being on the player development staff at the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

“Winston is exactly the type of person we love having in our program because of the way he develops true connections with young people,” Staley said. “He is a highly sought-after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and his ability to recruit and develop talent to Columbia.”

In six seasons on a college sideline, Winston has helped his teams to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one WNIT showing.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join Dawn and the South Carolina family, which has been the standard of excellence in women’s basketball for quite some time,” Gandy said.