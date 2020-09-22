South Carolina wood pellet plant accused of air pollution

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Environmental groups are threatening to sue a wood pellet factory in South Carolina, accusing it of releasing more than 100 tons of air pollution each year in violation of the Clean Air Act.

A legal notice filed Tuesday against Jasper Pellets says the plant in Ridgeland is operating equipment without a federal permit that is required because of the amount of pollutants it emits.

The factory turns raw wood into compressed pellets to fuel power plants, many of them overseas.

The notice is meant to encourage the factory to fix the violations before a lawsuit is filed.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.