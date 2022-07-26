COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina can continue enforcing its six-week abortion ban after a state judge on Tuesday denied a request to temporarily block it amid a legal battle that is now headed to the state Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic had asked the judge for an injunction while their lawsuit challenging the ban moved through the courts.

The lawsuit argues that the law violates the state constitution’s rights to privacy and equal protection.

Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning on Tuesday transferred the case to the Supreme Court, saying the case raised the “most fundamentally important constitutional issue” he has seen.

He said Planned Parenthood could seek an injunction from that court.