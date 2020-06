COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – You will soon pay more at the pump in South Carolina.

The gas tax will go up by two cents on Wednesday, costing you a total of .24 per gallon.

The tax increase that was passed in 2017 raises the gas fee two cents each year through July 2022.

All money collected from the tax goes to the state infrastructure and maintenance trust fund.

Some of that money is being used to fix our roads and bridges.